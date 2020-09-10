Russian translator-cadet Mikhail Milshin, who was wounded when a army convoy was blown up in Syria, died in Moscow. The reason for demise of a soldier might be publicity to poison, stories Telegram-channel WarGonzo journalist Semyon Pegov.

The convoy was blown up close to town of Deir ez-Zor on August 18, when servicemen had been getting back from a humanitarian mission. Main Basic Vyacheslav Gladkikh died on the spot, and Milshin acquired a deadly wound within the eye space and was taken to the Burdenko hospital in Moscow. The situation of the sufferer, because the channel notes, was not tough, “the docs’ predictions didn’t initially sound pessimistic.”

Issues in remedy appeared a number of days later: Milshin’s physique stopped responding to medicine. “Navy medics steered that along with the fragments of the explosive machine (explosive machine – approx. “Lenta.ru”) toxic substances might get into the translator’s blood, which blocked the motion of the medicine. All these elements will definitely be taken into consideration when investigating the tragic incident within the province of Deir Ez-Zor, ”WarGonzo stated in a press release.

On August 19, it turned identified that the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case on the demise of a senior army adviser with the rank of main basic in Syria and the wounding of two extra troopers. A few days later, a video appeared on the community, which caught the second of the explosion.

Later, Russia introduced the destruction of a whole bunch of militants within the so-called white desert in central Syria in response to the explosion of the column. It was reported that air strikes from the Russian Aerospace Forces killed 327 militants, destroyed 134 shelters, 17 remark posts, seven warehouses with materiel and 5 underground storage services for weapons and ammunition.