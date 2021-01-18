American MMA fighter Dustin Poirier believes that he has improved professionally since the last fight with Irish Conor McGregor, which took place six years ago. The American said this in an interview with Izvestia MIC before the new fight with the Irish athlete.

“Over the past six years I have fought with the best, got involved in the fight for the title. Over the years, I have beaten, if not confused, five former world champions. So now I’m just going through different times, ”said Poirier.

He stressed that he is superior to McGregor, but did not specify what, saying that the audience will be able to see everything during the fight. Poirier added that the Irishman is one of the best strikers in UFC history:

“With a combination of timing, precision and strength, he is one of the best in UFC history. He knocks people out, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad grappler. Yes, it was submitted, but I was also submitted. But I know he is a high-level grappler, ”Poirier said.

The American also said that during the fight with McGregor he wants to get out of the comfort zone, “feel pain”, wants the fighters to “go far and see who is made of what.”

The fight between ex-UFC champion in two weight classes Conor McGregor and ex-temporary belt lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 will take place early in the morning of January 24, Moscow time. The fight will take place on Boytsovsky Island – on the territory of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. REN TV channel will show the fight live. McGregor and Poirier had already fought six years ago, and the Irishman won a crushing victory.