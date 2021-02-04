American mixed martial artist (MMA) Dustin Poirier reacted to the desire of Irishman Conor McGregor to fight him again. The athlete left a comment under McGregor’s post Instagram…

32-year-old McGregor has expressed his willingness to hold a third fight with Poirier. “You know we will meet again,” Poirier wrote to him.

On January 24, Poirier knocked out McGregor in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament. Thus, he took revenge on the Irishman for the defeat in September 2014.

McGregor is a former UFC champion in two weight divisions. On account of his 22 wins and five defeats. Poirier is the organization’s former interim lightweight champion. He has 27 victories and six defeats.