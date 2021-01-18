American mixed-style fighter Dustin Poirier before the fight with former UFC champion Conor McGregor mentioned in an interview with Izvestia on January 18 that he does not know how to defeat the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I do not know. No one has succeeded yet, ”Poirier said, answering the question of how to defeat Nurmagomedov.

At the same time, he noted that in the battle against Nurmagomedov he was one step away from victory, but he got out of the capture and in a retaliatory attack managed to defeat the tired Porier. In general, according to the American, Russian MMA fighters have a good school behind them.

“They are tough in themselves. Great wrestlers, good cardio, hard workers. All are tough, ”he stressed.

Poirier added that he is not yet thinking about revenge with Nurmagomedov and is giving all his strength to preparing for the fight against McGregor.

Earlier in the day, Poirier said he had improved professionally since the previous fight with McGregor, which took place six years ago.

The fight between ex-UFC champion in two weight classes Conor McGregor and ex-temporary belt lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 will take place early in the morning of January 24, Moscow time. The fight will take place on Boytsovsky Island – on the territory of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

REN TV channel will show the fight live. McGregor and Poirier already fought six years ago. Then the Irishman won a crushing victory.