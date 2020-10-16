Highlights: India, Japan, US and Australia’s navies to mobilize for Malabar exercises next month

Defense and foreign ministers of America and India to meet, may be important agreement

China will be stung by the coming together of the Quad countries, already tensions in the South China Sea peak

India and China face to face on border adjacent to Ladakh, four countries want to give clear message to Dragon

new Delhi

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with China is under heavy stress. The stir has also intensified in the South China Sea. Amidst all this, the navies of India, America, Japan and Australia will join together to give a clear message to the dragon. The presence of these four countries in the Malabar exercise next month will not please China. From above, he and Mirchi will feel when a special military agreement will be reached between India and America in the 2 + 2 meeting of the ministerial level. The meeting between the Defense and Foreign Ministers of the two countries is scheduled to take place on October 26-27.

Australia agreed, special quartet against China

On Monday, India announced that the Australian Navy would also participate in the Malabar exercise. There are now four countries (India, Australia, USA and Japan) which are also known as ‘Quad’ in this exercise in November. With the resumption of this engagement in 2017, three countries (India, US and Japan) have been participating in the Malabar exercise. In September last year, a massive maneuver took place off the coast of Japan.

India-US partnership will increase with BECA

A very important meeting is to be held between India and America this month. On 26–27 October, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will meet his counterpart Mark Esper and Foreign Minister S Jayanshkar with his counterpart Mike Pompeo. In this 2 + 2 conversation, basic exchange and cooperation agreement (BECA) can be discussed. When the agreement is reached, the US will provide advanced satellite and topographical data to India for long-range navigation and missile targeting.

Chinese soldiers came to excuse the dragon’s yak or spy on the border?

Friendship of India and US is getting deeper

The ‘General Security of Military Information Agreement’ was signed between India and the United States in 2002. This was followed by the ‘Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement’ in 2016. In 2018, ‘Communications, Compatibility and Security Agreement’ was held. Discussion on BECA started when US President Donald Trump came to India in February 2019.

China’s ‘war declaration’ by releasing video of Suicide Drones, new threat looms over the world

Quad countries came because of China

The boom in the BECA and the coming together of the Quad countries is directly seen as a signal to China. Last week, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called China a “significant security challenge”. India has signed a ‘Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement’ with every country involved in the quad. This gives him resources from the military bases of these countries. The relationship of Quad countries has seen more proximity due to China. Especially in the South China Sea, the way the dragon wanted to take possession, many countries have problems.