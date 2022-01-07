There are 20 finals left to try to reach the goal. The first one, tomorrow before him Burgos. The important thing, the fundamental thing, add another three points and continue doing Zorrilla a fort. The secondary, the less important, that Burgos comes. The desire for revenge for the 3-0 of El Plantío, from my point of view, is an anecdote. The fundamental thing is to win. The regional rivalry and the emphasis that from the Burgos capital is placed every time they play against Real Valladolid, for lands of the Pisuerga It seems to be something that does not take away the sleep. It is true that the defeat in Burgos was a rather unpleasant day for the Real Valladolid fans. Your team does it out of pain, the rival thrashes you and from the stands they do not stop remembering Valladolid. It was a very uncomfortable afternoon even because of the high heat, but there it was. What counts is, now, to advance as soon as possible to the Eibar and try to hunt downl Almeria. The objective of returning sports reviews and remembering unsportsmanlike behaviors of a follower, let’s not forget that a sheep spat at Toni, it cannot be what is prime tomorrow.

But aside from all that, the first thing I want to highlight is that the Burgos Football Club he is doing things very well and that not only has he beaten Valladolid in the first round, but he has also done so with quite a few other teams. The performance that Julian Calero It is taking out its staff is remarkable and is on its way to achieving permanence. It has much merit. And it will not be an easy game. Those of Pacheta They are superior and must prove it but as they come out confident they can suffer the same consequences as in the first round match. Whoever plays the key will be to continue putting a high pace to the games and to see if this time there is more aim when it comes to shooting on goal.

Key week to be very attentive, also, to the departures of the Eibar to Oviedo and from Almería to Las Palmas. A priori, it can be a good week to cut points again or even to take the great leap to direct promotion. That is why you cannot fail against Burgos. And we will see with whom in the position of right back although I bet because it will be Anuar. And the other question, about whether or not Morcillo will play as the starter. It has possibilities. Good game and good weekend, in short, to continue in this 2022. A year that will be intense and that everyone hopes will be the return of Real Valladolid to the highest category. But a year that you have to go through little by little and tomorrow will be Burgos.