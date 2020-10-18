Travelers named places in different cities of the world, from where the most picturesque views open. Express.

For example, they advise to enjoy the views of Rome from the Holy Angel Bridge, Shanghai – from the colored skyscrapers in the Pudong area. In Chicago, it is recommended to visit the skyscrapers next to the Cloud Gate sculpture.

The best view of Tokyo, according to experts, is from the roof of one of the five-star hotels in the tower.

Earlier it became known that Cuba has updated the rules of entry for tourists. Upon arrival, foreigners at the airport will be given a free PCR test for coronavirus.