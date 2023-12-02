Back on top

The return to victory – which has now been missing for two full years – will still have to wait. In the meantime, however, the 2023 Formula 1 season has been confirmed Lewis Hamilton’s return to the World Championship podium – third place in the championship, the 11th top-3 finish of his career – and above all he renewed his absolute superiority within the Mercedes team. After the surprising 2022, in which the newly arrived George Russell was ahead of him both in terms of victories achieved and points obtained in the standings, this year Hamilton has completely overturned the outcome of the internal comparison in the black-silver box.

The seven-time world champion has made it clear who the ‘captain’ of the team managed by Toto Wolff is, prevailing over his young compatriot in almost all statistical items. No Mercedes has managed to take home a victory this year, thanks to the triumphant march of the RB19 and the sharp performance of Ferrari in Singapore, but Hamilton still collected six podiums, compared to just two for Russell. The #44 was also second three times under the checkered flag, while Russell had to settle for a maximum of two third places, the last of which came in the last GP of the year and only thanks to Sergio Perez’s penalty .

Hamilton Russell Points 234 175 Victories 0 0 Best placement 2nd (x3) 3rd (x2) Podiums 6 2 Pole position 1 0 Head to head – race 12 5 Head to head – qualifications 11 11

Supremacy across (almost) the entire line

Hamilton also prevails in the number of pole positions (1-0) and in direct comparison in the race: in the 17 GPs completed by both Mercedes driversIndeed, the veteran from Stevenage was in front 12 times. But the most impressive statistic is that of the points in the standings: Hamilton gained 234 points against Russell’s 175. A difference of 59 lengths which translated into percentage means that The Hammer took home 57.2% of his team’s points. Russell only managed to hold on in head-to-head in qualifying, finishing 11-all thanks to the results in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.

While waiting for the engineers of the Brackley team to be able to provide the two English drivers with a car capable of once again competing on an equal footing with Max Verstappen and Red Bull, Hamilton has therefore reaffirmed who is in charge. A signal not to be underestimated if next year Mercedes finds itself forced for ranking reasons bet hard on only one of his two horses. The more experienced one still seems to be the faster one.