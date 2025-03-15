Point these destinations if you are thinking of traveling during Holy Week

Once the costumes used during the Carnival parties are saved, it is time to think about what to do for the next days of Easter holidays that, although it seems a lie, they are already around the corner. So, if you need ideas and want to take your hotel flights or reservations already, there are a few options.

In Spain there are even 31 Holy Week parties recognized as parties of international tourist interesta recognition that shows that, beyond faith, there are interesting elements in many cities of our geography that make them appropriate destinations to enjoy culture, gastronomy or landscapes that await every grateful traveler.

The South, a safe bet

Fiestas of International Tourist Interest are Holy Week of Grenadethat of Malaga… and the one of Sevilleclear. But in practically all Andalusian provinces you can find enough reasons to spend a few days of labor disconnection more than necessary. Also points the processions that will be Córdoba, Baena, Riogordo, Cabra or Jerez. Beyond Andalusia, they are also suggestive options the tamborda Hellín, Ocaña, Tobarra, Oliva de la Frontera, Cieza, Jumilla or Lorca.

Processions also in the north

In the northernmost part of Spain it has always been said that the processions are more sober and collected than those of the south, but that does not prevent enjoying a few days of ruling, which will surely be accompanied by the reputed gastronomy offered by Galicia, Castilla y León, Aragon or La Rioja.

Good examples of northern options are in Alcañiz, Calanda or Barbastro In Aragonese lands. If we opt for Castilla y León, one can explore the processions that will leave the majestic churches of Ávila, Palencia, Medina del Campo, Medina de Rioseco, Salamanca, León, Zamora, Peñafiel, Astorga, Sahagún or Valladolid.

If we prefer Finisterre winds and want to enjoy the Galician seafood between procession and procession, he points out: Ferrol and Viveiro. And if you prefer wine to seafood, in La Rioja you can enjoy the solemnity of the processions of Logroño and of the Calagurritan Holy Week of Calahorra.

Better a few days beach

If what one needs is to disconnect lying in a towel, listen to the roar of the sea or get closer to the bar of a beach bar, without the mobile in his hand, to enjoy a peaceful talk with friends, the Galician coast, the gaditana or the Mallorcan will always be good options. Points: The cathedrals, Zahara de los Atunes or Formentorrespectively, they will leave you with your mouth open.

Holy Week in Seville 2025: When and where are processions

Finally, if you prefer to take advantage of Holy Week to make cultural or contact routes with nature, without processions or beaches, these are good options: that of the Quixote In Castilla La Mancha or Extremadura the National Park of Monfragüewhich also offers you to also approach the Jerte Valley.