Point of View | Leijonat would be in crisis and the puck nation would be in panic, if Finland were not protected by one thing – next, Leijonat will be in a tough spot

The lions’ initial group performances left much to be desired. It has been difficult to find signs in Kaukalo on which to base a gold march like last spring.

Tampere

Past is, namely the initial group stage of the Lions. In recent years, the Finnish men’s national team’s World Cup struggles were exhausting to watch, when individual losses could throw the blue-and-white puck crowd on a rollercoaster of emotions, although in reality there is always room for at least one fluke result in the preliminary series of seven matches.

The spring 2019 world championship with a Europe-focused group brought a change to opponents who had flashed NHL stardom. Credit to the coaching, process and players of the Lions has hardly ever been as high as it has been in the spring 2021–23 World Cup and the Chinese Olympics in 2022. It doesn’t matter if the Lions have received NHL confirmations, if there have been overplays, if some part of the game has been leaked.

The Finnish people have trusted and boasted self-confidence. Finally in a tight spot Jukka Jalonen the style of play closes the cloths, the goalkeeper stands on his head and does not falter in the goal posts. Mörkö never wavers. Then that’s it.

Mikko Rantanen was Finland’s top scorer in the first group matches.

Marko Anttila (right), who was successful in scoring in the Denmark game, has scored numerous important playoff goals for Finland in recent years.

In finished ones In the preliminary group matches in Tampere, the Lions lived on this trust, because the puck publicity remained calm, even though it was difficult to find signs on the rink on which to base a gold march like last spring. When you start thinking about the best aspects of the game and the brightest individual successes of the Lions’ initial group performances, your forehead becomes wrinkled. The situation was not changed even by the 7-1 crushing victory over Denmark that decided the first group – that’s how bad Denmark was in the match without stakes.

The Lions’ best scorer was an NHL superstar Mikko Rantanen, which doesn’t even fit into the top ten of the MM points exchange. The Colorado Avalanche megastar was completely scoreless (0+8) in seven games, and no Sakari Manninen the number one troika gathered around flashed as if from moment to moment. Gathered at the end of the initial block Kasperi Kapanen, Antti Suomelan and Kaapo Kako after all, the talented trio performed promisingly together.

In the possession game, Finland’s success rate (33.33 before the match against Denmark) is commendable, but the eye test has clearly shown that the number one possession, where each of the five players is baking with their left hand down, has not reached its best.

In particular, Manninen’s joke has created chances for a much tougher numerical result, but waiting for the ketchup bottle to open in the fateful match of the World Cup, in the quarter-finals, has its risks.

Background Goals conceded by the Lions The lions goals conceded in the opening group games of the World Cup during Jukka Jalonen’s head coaching seasons. See also Senegal rewards the champions with money... and plots! 2023: 15 goals conceded / 2.14 goals conceded per match / World Cup result: not yet known. 2022: 5 / 0.71 / MM gold. 2021: 10 / 1.43 / MM silver. 2019: 11 / 1.57 / MM gold. 2013: 14 / 2 / fourth. 2012: 14 / 2 / fourth. 2011: 5 / 1.67 / MM gold. 2010: 6 / 2 / quarterfinal loss. 2009: 4 / 1.33 / quarter-final loss. In 2012–13 and 2019–23, seven-match alcohol blocks were played. In the spring of 2009–11, there were three preliminary group games.

Jukka Jalonen has coached the Lions to the World Cup gold three times.

Mikko Lehtonen (in front) is the puckish rock of the lions defense.

The head coach Jalonen’s golden, sensational game system has relied on defense year after year, which has helped to withstand the fact that the blue and white players have not had to conquer the top positions in the points market to enable success. It has been different in the other World Cup home games at the Nokia Arena, at least in the first group. The Lions’ defense and goalie play from the one who dominated Sweden’s playoff spring Emil from Larm since has left much to be desired.

Leijonat conceded 15 goals in the opening group (2.14 goals conceded per match), which is the most ever in Jalonen’s nine World Cup era. When Jalonen Leijonat has conceded at least two goals per match in the first group, it has never reached medals.

The number one problem with the Lions’ defensive game is not so much the defense, but what happens before the puck is lost. In last year’s Golden Games (only 5 goals conceded in the first group), the Lions had amazing puck virtuosos in their defense, such as Miro Heiskanen, Sami Vatanen and Mikko Lehtonen.

This year, only Lehtonen remains among them. The strengths of Finland’s defense are focused on protecting their own territory, not on brave and accurate opening plays on the puck. When you can’t get away with the puck, you have to defend with sweat in your hat and mistakes are bound to happen.

It is no coincidence that Finland played its best match of the first group very accurately, but also against Sweden, which defended passively. The additional fuel brought by a dear neighbor cannot be underestimated, but it also played a part in the fact that Finland was able to open its own end in peace, and not under constant pressure.

There won’t be a second of peace in Thursday’s quarter-final against Canada. The Maple Leafs game isn’t the most organized in the world, but Canada comes out on top like a public prosecutor. The biggest solution of the game is seen in how Finland is able to pass under Canada’s press and attack its way.

Based on the preliminary group games, Finland is in for a tough match of fate, but when they are full of steel, Leijonat, supported by the home advantage, is the favorite to go on to the medal games. With its great achievements in recent years, Finland has earned not only protection from criticism, but also the confidence that it is in a tight spot at its toughest.