Have you ever imagined a place so remote that the closest humans to you might be astronauts orbiting the International Space Station? It seems incredible, but this place really existsand it is called Nemo Point. Located in the heart of the Pacific Ocean, it is the point on Earth farthest from any landmass, and it has a fascinating peculiarity: it has become the graveyard of satellites and vehicles. decommissioned spaceships. Let’s find out together what it is, where it is located and why it is so important for our planet and space.

What is Nemo Point?

The Nemo Point It is known as the pole of ocean inaccessibility. It is the point in the ocean farthest from any landmass, located about 2,700 kilometers from the nearest coast. The nearest landmasses to this point are Ducie Island to the north, Motu Nui to the northeast (part of Easter Island), and Maher Island to the south, off the coast of Antarctica.

This area, so remote and isolated, was officially identified in 1992 by HRH Lukea Croatian-Canadian engineer, using complex calculations based on digital maps of the world. The exact coordinates of Point Nemo are 45°52.6′S, 123°23.6′Wa place few of us could ever visit, given its incredible distance from any sign of human life.

The cemetery of space objects

One of the most curious aspects of the Nemo Point it is his role to space object graveyard. When satellites, space stations and other objects sent into orbit from Earth end their mission, they must re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. But this re-entry can pose risks, such as impacting populated areas or critical infrastructure. That’s why scientists have decided to use the Nemo Point as a safe place for these objects to fall.

Between 1971 and 2016, among the 200 and 300 spacecraft were dropped in this area. One of the most famous examples is the Russian space station I seewhich weighed more than 140 tons. But the story does not end here: even the International Space Station (ISS) will be decommissioned in the future and will be crashed in this area. It is estimated that this will happen towards the end of the decade and that the process will require extremely complex calculations, since the ISS weighs almost 500 tons.

Why is Nemo Point so important?

The Nemo Point is essential for the safe management of space debris. As more satellites and devices are sent into space, there is an increasing need for a safe place to safely return them. Its remote location makes it perfect for this function, as it is far from air and sea routes.

Furthermore, the Nemo Point It is so isolated that, at times, the closest humans to this point are in space! International Space Station orbits at approximately 408 km altitude above the Earth’s surface, and when it passes over this area, the astronauts on board are closer to the Nemo Point than anyone else on Earth.

What is found in the waters of Point Nemo?

Despite its importance to our space explorationThe Nemo Point It is a surprisingly poor area from a biological point of view. It is located within the South Pacific Subtropical Gyrea vortex-like ocean current that isolates this part of the ocean from the influx of nutrient-rich water bodies. As a result, there is very little marine life in the surface waters around Point Nemo.

On the ocean floor, approximately 2.5 km deepthe situation does not change much. However, in some particular areas of the seabed, hydrothermal phenomena occur linked to the proximity of underwater volcanoes. These points, where hot water and chemical compounds emerge from the Earth’s crust, attract a particular marine fauna, including the curious Yeti craba species discovered only in 2005, whose claws are covered with bristles that resemble fur.

Curiosities about Point Nemo

The Nemo Point takes its name from the Captain Nemo the protagonist of the novel “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” by Jules Verne. A very appropriate name for such an enigmatic and inaccessible place.

between the and the nearest land is so high that if we were there, the closest people to us might be astronauts in orbit. The Nemo Point It is used as a crash site for space objects by many nations, including the United States, Russia, Japan, and private agencies such as SpaceX.

The Nemo Point It is a fascinating place, not only for its incredible distance from any sign of human life, but also for the crucial role it plays in managing space debris. This remote corner of the planet represents the perfect marriage between insulation and advanced technology, serving as a silent graveyard for spacecraft that have accomplished their mission. Who knows what other secrets it holds in its deep waters and in the orbits above it.

And you, did you know about the existence of Point Nemo? Leave a comment and share your thoughts!