“Not only did the IFE stop depending on the Interior, the umbilical cord was cut, but the IFE’s management body was already formed taking into consideration the opinion of the opposition parties.” Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the nineties

The issue is completely politicized. The chairos applaud furiously, the fifis tear their clothes. The reality, as always, is more subtle.

It should be noted first that the current electoral system has worked very well. Far from having been a “sabotage of the will of the people”, the times of the autonomous IFE and INE, which began with the 1997 elections, have been the only ones in history in which we have had alternation in power. The system has many flaws, and is very expensive, but it has given us real competition between political forces; and competition always benefits citizens.

President López Obrador says he wants to eliminate plurinominal legislators, but his initiative proposes exactly the opposite: it eliminates relative majority legislators and replaces them with proportional representation lists. Pure proportional representation is quite common in the world; it offers a better representation in parliament of the groups of society, but it generates weak governments, which must be submitted to constant elections, as in Italy before 1993 or Israel. Another problem is that power is concentrated in the party leaders, who decide who enters the lists of candidates. In pure relative majority systems, such as the United States or the United Kingdom, politicians prevail over parties.

Reduce the number of deputies and senators? In agreement. But representation must be maintained by state, and not by constituency, so as not to lose the federal nature of the republic. I have no criticism of the reductions of local deputies.

Reduce public funding to parties? In favor. In fact, we could go further, to a system like the US in which parties and candidates finance themselves.

Lower the participation threshold for mandate revocation from 40 to 33 percent? Against. A president who emerged from a constitutional election with a minority vote cannot be removed. It is not convenient for the country to have greater political instability.

Reduce restrictions on government propaganda? In agreement. The nature of politicians is to do politics. The fewer restrictions on freedom of expression, the better.

Reduce radio and television times in campaigns from 48 to 30 minutes a day? Okay, but you have to go deeper. The mandatory times for campaigns only on open TV and radio are not only unfair for these stations, but also generate spot campaigns that do not contribute to the knowledge of the proposals.

Electronic voting? In favor.

Disappearance of OPLES and local courts? It is positive to eliminate the double system that we currently have, but I would prefer to return to federalism, when each state made its own elections.

Reduce the electoral consultants from 11 to seven? In favor.

Change the name of the INE to INEC? Does not matter.

Popular election of electoral councilors and magistrates? In disagreement. Arbitrators must be impartial and not politicians seeking public office. The vote will favor the candidates supported by the most popular parties. This does not mean, however, that we cannot improve the way in which councilors and magistrates are selected.

I think, on the other hand, that this is not the time to change the rules. The June 2, 2024 elections are less than a year and seven months away. This is not the time to hastily amend a system that has worked well.

Republicans

The Republicans are favorites to recover the Senate and the House of Representatives in the United States today. But they are not the Republicans of the past, open to trade and migration, defenders of democracy. Today they are captured by Trump, they are populists, protectionists, enemies of immigration and democracy.

