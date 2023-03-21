the president of china, Xi Jinpingarrived this Monday at Russia to meet with his Russian counterpart on a state visit in which both powers seek to strengthen their ties and sign an agreement that lays the foundations for a “new era” of cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.

The tour, which will last until Wednesday, aims to show the strength of their bilateral relations at a time when the two countries face tensions with the West. The Chinese president is also seeking to present Putin with his 12-point plan to achieve peace in Ukraine, a proposal that is viewed with skepticism from USA.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on an official visit to Russia, invited his counterpart Vladimir Putin to go to China this year, in a gesture that shows the ties between the two countries, in full tension with the West. Xi said relationship with Russia will remain a “priority” #AFP pic.twitter.com/wU4cjjFv3N — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) March 21, 2023

What happened during the first day of meetings?

During their first “informal” meeting, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, On Monday, he praised the “balanced” position of his counterpart Xi Jinping on Ukraine and assured that he is examining Beijing’s peace plan “with respect”, at the beginning of the Chinese president’s visit to Moscow.

It is a three-day state tour by the Chinese president to Russia that comes shortly after one year of the Russian offensive against Ukraine.

It is also an unprecedented tour for Russia and China because the leaders of both powers hope to sign a document that will mark the beginning of “a new era” in relations between the two countries. “I know that you (…) have a fair and balanced position on the most pressing international issues,” Putin said during a meeting with Xi.

His Chinese counterpart, for his part, welcomed the “close relations” between the two countries and their “global strategic cooperation”, according to the official Russian translation of their statements.

China is “ready to stand firmly by Russia’s side” for the sake of “true multilateralism” and “multipolarity in the world,” he added.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

What is the position of the United States?

the secretary of state US, Anthony Blinkencalled for the world not to be “fooled” by China’s proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine, and announced other $350 million in military aid to kyiv.

“The world must not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia, with the support of China or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms,” ​​Blinken told reporters.

What are Beijing and Moscow looking for beyond?

For Beijing and Moscowthe objective is to show the strength of their relationship, at a time when the two countries face tensions with Western powers.

For Putin, Xi’s visit is especially important, especially when the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him on Friday for “war crimes” in Ukraine.

After the “informal” meeting on Monday, which lasted four and a half hours, the Russian president accompanied his guest out of the Kremlin. Today, the two leaders will have more official talks, and they are expected to sign agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly economic.

This is the first visit to Russia by the Chinese president since the start of the war in Ukraine. Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov. AFP

Does China’s peace proposal have a future?

Having participated in the recent diplomatic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and IranBeijing wants to position itself as a mediator in Ukraine.

China has not publicly condemned the Russian offensive and criticizes the United States for supplying weapons to Ukraine. Pekin presented at the end of February a plan of 12 points to urge peace negotiations and respect for territorial integrity.

Beijing’s position has been criticized by Western countries, which consider that it provides diplomatic cover for the Russian offensive and that its proposals lack practical solutions. The United States has already indicated that it would not support a new Chinese call for a ceasefire on this visit by Xi to Moscow.

Blinken assured that Washington welcomes any diplomatic initiative for a “just and lasting peace”, but doubts that China is safeguarding the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Chinese leader may be planning his first phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky since the start of the conflict.

Ukraine urged Xi to “use his influence on Moscow to end the aggressive war” on its territory. Xi’s visit also has an important economic aspect, after Russia refocused its economy on China over Western sanctions. According to the Kremlin, Putin and Xi will sign several documents on their cooperation between now and 2030.

The Battle of Bakhmut is one of the hardest and longest of the war in Ukraine to date.

Tuesday’s meeting agenda

the kremlin He announced that the leaders plan to sign a dozen documents, including two statements on strengthening strategic cooperation and economic interaction plans until 2030.

The presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskovspecified that in the appearance before the media at the end of the negotiations the two leaders will make a statement, but the journalists will not be able to ask questions.

Today Putin and Xi sat face to face at a long table accompanied by the foreign and defense ministers of both countries, among other members of their respective governments.

CARLOS JOSE REYES

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME