Point Breeze Credit Union in Hunt Valley, Md. has promoted chief operating officer Tonia Niedzialkowski to president of the organization.

The $871 million-asset credit union said in a release Tuesday that Bernie McLaughlin, who was seriving as both president and CEO, will remain in the CEO role.

A company spokesman said the move was a “long-planned leadership transition” that was in the works for more than a year.

In her new role, Niedzialkowski will continue to oversee all aspects of operations including member services, human resources, lending, compliance, information technology and marketing.

She will also manage the senior leadership team and explore future expansion opportunities for Point Breeze.

McLaughlin said Niedzialkowski’s track record of success and strong leadership skills have been instrumental to the credit union’s record growth during the past two decades.

Niedzialkowski has served in various roles at Point Breeze since joining the team in 1994, including chief financial officer and chief of information technology.

She also oversaw Point Breeze’s recent expansion into two new markets with the construction of branches in Westminster and Owings Mills, as well as the expansion of the credit union’s headquarters, which doubled the size of the facility.

Point Breeze earned roughly $2.5 million in the first three quarters of 2020, compared with nearly $4 million for the same period in the prior year, according to National Credit Union Administration call report data.