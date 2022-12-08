Point Break: plot, cast and movie streaming (2015)

Tonight, Thursday 8 December 2022, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Point Break, a 2015 film directed by Ericson Core, will be broadcast. The film is a remake of the 1991 film of the same name directed by Kathryn Bigelow. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Johnny Utah is a former extreme sports athlete who ended his career following the tragic death of a friend during a motocross race. To atone for this guilt he joins the FBI where he sets out to solve the task of capturing a team of robbers who, like him, are extreme sports athletes: to capture them he will have to pretend to be one of them.

Point Break: the cast of the film (2015)

We’ve seen the plot of Point Break, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Luke BraceyJohnny Utah

Édgar Ramírez: Bodhi

Ray WinstoneAngelo Pappas

Teresa Palmer as Samsara ‘Sam’ Dietz

Matias Varela: Grommet

Clemens Schick: Roach

Tobias SantelmannChowder

Max ThieriotJeff

Delroy Lindo: FBI Hall instructor

Nikolai KinskiPascal Al Fariq

Bojesse Christopher: FBI Director Chapman

Steve Aoki: Himself

Judah Lewis as Johnny Utah as a kid

Streaming and TV

Where to see Point Break on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 8 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.