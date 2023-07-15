Saturday, July 15, 2023
Pohjois-Savo | The man drowned on Friday or Saturday in Suonenjoki

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Pohjois-Savo | The man drowned on Friday or Saturday in Suonenjoki

According to the information from the rescue service, the man had gone to the cabin for a sauna on Friday evening. He was found on Saturday.

Old the man drowned on Friday evening or Saturday in Suonenjoki Pohjoisniemi in Pohjois Savo.

According to the information from the rescue service, the man had gone to the cabin for a sauna on Friday evening. A couple of friends who went to check the situation had found the man dead in the water on Saturday. The rescue service was alerted to the incident on Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.

The Eastern Finland police suspect that the man drowned in the beach water at the place of discovery.

The police continue to investigate the matter as a cause of death investigation and do not suspect a crime.

