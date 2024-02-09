Pohjois-Savo | Prosecutor: An intoxicated man took a paramedic hostage in Sonkajärvi and shot at her when she escaped

The man threatened the paramedics who came to treat him with a loaded shotgun and demanded the medicines in the possession of the first aid for himself.

Prosecutor demands an unconditional prison sentence of at least eight years for the man who took a paramedic hostage in Sonkajärvi in ​​Pohjois Savo last November.

According to the police, paramedics were called to the man's home. Two paramedics went there. According to the prosecutor, the man pointed a sawed-off and loaded shotgun at close range at another paramedic who had arrived to treat him, causing the paramedic to flee the apartment.

The man took the second paramedic hostage by threatening him with a shotgun and demanding that the paramedic who escaped from the apartment or another rescue service employee deliver the paramedics' medicine bag with medicines to the apartment. He emphasized his demands by threatening the health and life of the paramedic who was taken hostage, the prosecutor says.

According to the prosecutor, the man pointed a shotgun at the paramedic at close range and also verbally threatened to shoot him if he acted against the man's orders.

The paramedic made it fleeing the apartment after the accused's attentiveness was disturbed. At this point, the accused fired the shotgun at the paramedic, the prosecutor says.

According to the subpoena application, the shot fired did not hit because the accused was heavily intoxicated and in a fast and moving situation, the shot fired with a cut-off shotgun missed.

“[Ensihoitajan] surviving has been completely accidental,” the subpoena application says.

The man denies charges of hostage taking and attempted murder. In his answer to the district court, he denies that he intentionally pointed at the paramedic with the shotgun or that he verbally threatened to shoot him. He says he deliberately missed the shot he fired at the paramedic who ran away.

The man is also suspected of several other crimes, such as aggravated theft, aggravated robbery, firearms offense and unlawful threat.