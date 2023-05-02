The Finn from Venezia is the absolute star of the match against the Gialloblù. He lives in San Polo and has the habit of scoring all the goals on Excel

Now, updating your accounting is a little easier. With poker trimmed to Modena, Joel Pohjanpalo is the new top scorer of B together with Gianluca Lapadula. The shot on the Venice playoffs passes from the Finn and from his goals, so far 17. All seen, revised and pinned. First on the diary, then on the pc…

Diaries and Excel files — A curious case told not long ago by the Vanoli striker himself, capable of raising the lagoon players from the risk of Serie C and taking them in a few weeks to dream of a great return to Serie A. Pohjanpalo loved to fix every goal scored in notebooks, which became with excel file time. Striker habits. At some point, however, everything comes to a halt due to a string of problems. Before arriving in Venice, the class of ’94 had ended up in Turkey, in one of the numerous loans from Bayer Leverkusen, a club that had signed him in 2013. The Germans had fallen in love with him thanks to the goals scored in Finland and above all for a hat-trick flash in 3 minutes with Hjk Helsinki. At the time, some injuries had tormented his inclusion, up to sending him to the second series for three seasons to work his way up between Aalen and Fortuna Dusseldorf, the club where AC Milan player Malick Thiaw also grew up. In the Bundes he made his debut in 2016, for a change with a hat-trick, as a substitute against Hamburg. Flashes of a real bomber always held back by physical problems, given that in 2018 an ankle problem kept him in the pits for about a year and a half. He restarted from loans to Hamburg and Union Berlin, teams in which he stood out until he conquered the Finland shirt for the last European Championships, scoring among other things his first goal in a major tournament. Against Denmark, in a match that went down in history for what happened to Christian Eriksen. See also Diaw and Bonfanti launch Modena: 2-0 against Cagliari, first knockout for Ranieri

Beer and love — In the summer the arrival in Venice. After a few months of acclimatization and only one goal scored until November, the sprint that coincides with the gear change of Vanoli’s team. Today he is the league’s top scorer after the 4 slaps given to Tesser’s Modena, the result of a perfect alchemy with technical guidance and fans. Just with them, recently, a curtain that made the rounds of social media. After the victory against Spal, the lagoon supporters offered him a beer on the sidelines. He gladly accepted, celebrating and raising his glass in appreciation. With a lot of promise, in the last interview recently given to the Gazzetta: “As soon as we’re safe I’ll do it again, it will be a liberating moment”.

Poker playoffs — The poker trimmed to Modena allows Venice to dream of a return to Serie A, thanks to the playoffs put back in their sights. Before him, the last one to succeed in the feat of scoring 4 goals among the cadets was Mancuso, in a Cittadella-Empoli 2-5 of the 2020-21 season. Another curiosity. Pohjanpalo is the only player from Venice to have chosen to live in the lagoon, in the San Polo district, where he spends his days admiring landscapes with his family. Outside. A decision that was not exactly comfortable and which forced him to travel every day to reach the training center in Mestre, where his colleagues live. Simple reason: “No city can compare with Venice, and I enjoy it”. The fans approve. See also Carolina Arias: the reason she was not in the game against Ecuador

