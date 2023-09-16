The Finn’s match-winning goal in the second half: Vanoli’s team remains unbeaten and takes first place in the standings awaiting Catanzaro-Parma

Oscar Maresca

Pohjanpalo couldn’t have found a better way to celebrate its renewal. With a goal, the attacker decided the first match of the fifth matchday in Serie B: Venezia-Spezia ends 1-0. Vanoli’s team remains undefeated and takes the top of the table while waiting for Catanzaro-Parma. On Wednesday the Finnish player signed the contract extension until 2027 among his fans. The same ones who celebrated after the goal at Penzo. Alvini’s team plays well, but fails to impose itself: the Juventus club is still without victories with just one point won.

no one unlocks it — When Verde has the ball, he invents something. The winger born in ’96 immediately serves Antonucci who extends for Moro, but Altare blocks everything. Spezia’s attack moves well, but Venezia doesn’t stand by and watch. Tessmann is the brains of the midfield, with an excellent curling shot challenging Dragowski after ten minutes. Vanoli’s team makes good use of the right lane with Zampano and Pierini: it is the full-back who finds Johnsen in the 22nd minute who kicks out. It will remain Venezia’s best opportunity in the first half. Antonucci shortly after takes a free shot deflected by Idzes. The pace drops until Bandinelli and Amian try to unblock it, finding Joronen’s confident response. In the 44th minute a goal was also disallowed for the guests due to Zampano’s offside. See also Genoa, Blessin the innovator against Castori the conservative

Pohjanpalo takes care of it — Spezia restarts strongly with the usual Verde shooting very strongly from outside and Zampano saves Antonucci’s header on the line. In the 56th minute, however, Venezia found the right opportunity to take the lead: Busio hit the post, Pohjanpalo put it in on the rebound. Second goal of the championship for the Finnish striker, who a few days ago signed a contract renewal until 2027. A few minutes later, Johnsen devours the second goal. Alvini’s team struggled to react: Verde took a dangerous free kick in the 76th minute. The result, however, does not change. Venezia takes the three points and momentarily rises to the top of the table, while Alvini’s men are still at one point.