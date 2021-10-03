Mauricio Pochettino delivered a strange analysis of Neymar’s game in Rennes.

Neymar disappointed during PSG’s trip to Rennes this Sunday. The very pusillanimous Brazilian, lost a lot of balls and also received the poor rating of 2/10 from the daily The team. Journalists from the benchmark media even had “sorrow” for the former Barcelona, ​​as his performance bordered on ridicule. However, reading the Brazilian’s game is not the same for everyone. Mauricio Pochettino even considers that the former Santos had a good game.

Pochettino defends Neymar

” My judgment of Neymar’s performance? Likewise, when you win against Manchester City, it’s a collective question. There too. The first person in charge is me. What we did for 25 minutes was of very good quality. We must be able to extend this for 90 minutes. The psychological impact of both goals at key moments has been significant. I am satisfied in a sector, we have created a lot of situations, opportunities ”, tempered the Argentinian technician in a press conference. An analysis that we will certainly blame the Argentine coach, among other things …