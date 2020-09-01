When we are very hungry and need something to eat quickly, then we remember Poha in the name of healthy food. Also, Poha is the best option for breakfast. Know here that if you leave home after eating Poha for breakfast, what are the benefits to your body …

Poha gives plenty of energy

The biggest benefit of eating poha in breakfast is that it gives us plenty of energy only after eating small amounts. Poha is rich in carbohydrates. To give a great start to the day, it gives the body plenty of energy.

Provide nutrition with taste

We use many types of vegetables, peanuts and other dry fruits while making poha. Like raisins and cashew nuts etc. All these together greatly increase the nutritional capacity of PoH. Therefore eating poha becomes more beneficial for our health.

Poha does not increase fat

Keeps the body in shape

Poha is a very low calorie food. If you start the day with pohe then it does not allow your body to grow fat. At the same time, it fulfills the deficiency of essential nutrients.

Keeps the stomach clean

Poha plays an important role in eliminating digestive problems. Because poha is a light food with fiber. This food is digested slowly and serves to give energy to the body for a long time. It works to clean the entire digestive system including the intestines.

Poha keeps the body healthy

Increase oxygen in the body

Poha is a food rich in iron. For this reason, it is also helpful in removing hemoglobin deficiency in the body. When the required amount of iron is supplied in the body, the flow of blood inside the body goes on smoothly. This increases the amount of oxygen in the body and we remain active.

Beneficial in diabetes

– For patients with sugar, there is often a dilemma about what to eat and what not to eat… but Poha is a breakfast that you can eat without thinking. Just use less oil to make it. Also, use green vegetables in greater quantity.

