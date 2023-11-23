Police clash with protesters in Dublin after children are attacked

In the center of Dublin, police clashed with protesters who took to the streets after children were attacked near a school building. The Irish Independent reported this.

The demonstrators showed aggression and began to attack the security forces restraining them; they launched flares and fireworks towards the police cordons, and set fire to several cars, city buses and a tram. Traffic in the center of the Irish capital was blocked.

In addition, protesters destroyed several shops on O’Connell Street, one of the most famous streets in Dublin, as well as a hotel building. They chanted anti-immigrant slogans, suspecting that a foreign citizen might have committed the crime.

There was a fire on O’Connell Street, at the end of which City Hall is located. Security forces completely blocked access to the city center and cordoned off nearby streets.

According to the Irish Independent newspaper, authorities sent the military to the scene of the riots. However, the Irish Defense Forces later reported that they were not involved in suppressing the rally.

Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin later told RTÉ statedthat the police and special forces managed to suppress the protests. According to him, about 400 police officers continue to patrol, but the situation has stabilized. As a result of the riots, no one was injured, but material damage was caused to a number of buildings, police vehicles and city transport.

Three children and a school employee were injured as a result of the attack.

An unknown assailant attacked the children on the afternoon of November 23 in north Dublin, as students lined up outside the building, moving from one class to another. He managed to stab a five-year-old girl in the neck before a school employee intervened. reports Irish Independent citing source.

The woman grabbed the intruder and received serious stab wounds. She was hospitalized in serious condition.

This all happened in a matter of seconds and following her very brave actions, two more children received superficial stab wounds to the chest and shoulder in the crazy incident source Irish Independent

The publication’s source said that after this several more people intervened, including pedestrians and cyclists. The attacker was knocked down and was hit in the face with a motorcycle helmet. After the incident, he was taken to the hospital with injuries inflicted by people who stood up to protect children and a school employee.

The girl, who was wounded in the neck, is in critical condition in a medical facility. Another six-year-old girl is undergoing treatment, and a five-year-old boy was discharged after receiving assistance from doctors.

The riot sparked rumors that the attacker was an immigrant.

The Daily Mail newspaper notesthat after the attack, information began to spread on social networks that the man could be an immigrant, but there was no official confirmation of this information.

However, provoked by the rumors, protesters took to the streets with slogans against migrants, including chanting “expel them!” Rioters vandalized the Holiday Inn Express hotel, breaking windows with sledgehammers, as evidence appeared on social media that asylum seekers were being housed there.

No statement has been made about the nationality of the suspect, but police are convinced that the incident is not related to terrorism, writes the Irish Independent.

The attacker, over 50 years of age, is an Irish citizen, although he was born outside the country, he lived in its territory for many years, and in the last few years he was in the capital.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man has no connection with the school. One of the theories is that he suffered a psychotic attack.

The authorities sharply condemned the actions of the protesters and called not to interfere with the police investigation

Dublin Police Commissioner Drew Harris called the demonstrators a completely deranged group guided by far-right ideology.

We have a crazy hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology and resorting to serious violence. I have instructed our officers to make arrests and bring offenders to justice. Drew Harris Dublin Police Commissioner

He urged city residents not to fall for misinformation circulating on social media, stressing that insinuations are being spread for malicious purposes. The commissioner asked the protesters to calm down and go home so that the police could investigate.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee in an interview with RTÉ statedthat the demonstrators are trying to sow chaos and discord, for which they will be held accountable.

They are thugs. They are criminals and bandits, they will be sent to prison. This is how they will be treated Helen McEntee Irish Minister of Justice

McEntee noted that the protest began peacefully, but a small group of people had intentions of causing unrest. She emphasized that these individuals do not represent the majority of citizens, so it is premature to talk about the danger of anti-migration protests.