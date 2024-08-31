Maria Pogrebnyak violated traffic rules in her ex-husband’s car for 74 thousand rubles

The former wife of Russian footballer Pavel Pogrebnyak, Maria Pogrebnyak, violated traffic rules by more than 120 thousand rubles during her pregnancy. This is written by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the publication, the businesswoman violated traffic rules 73 times in a car registered to her ex-husband. Most often, the traffic police sent fines for unpaid parking (for 105 thousand rubles), as well as speeding. In addition, the woman regularly talked on the phone while driving.

It is known that most of the fines have already been paid. At the moment, Pogrebnyak’s debt is 20 thousand rubles.

Earlier in August, it became known that Valya Karnaval had been fined more than 70 thousand rubles for violating traffic rules. It was specified that the TikToker exceeded the permitted speed limit 54 times. In addition, she received fines three times for driving in a dedicated lane, and five more for parking in the wrong place.