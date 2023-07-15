Difficult to decipher this stage with arrival in Morzine: 4,200 meters in altitude, sprints and countersprints, almost a substitute on top of the Joux Plane and after 4 hours of racing the yellow jersey Vingegaard (who hoped to give Pogacar a sting, just see how raced his Jumbos) gains just one second – thanks to time bonuses – over his rival.

TIMES

—

On the last climb, the two took 33’48” to climb the 11.6 km at an average 8.5% with a speed of 20.592 km/h. Their Vam is very high: 1,744. The average power output of Vingegaard, who weighs 60 kg, was 404 watts; that of Pogacar (64 kg) 425. Their ratio (referring to the athlete’s weight) is about 6.8 watts/kg. The two, despite the tactical attitude or the long “surplace” before the gpm, took 1’10” less than Jack Haig who at the Dauphiné 2021 had set the record time on Strava: 34’58”. Pantani at the 1997 Tour before the triumph in Morzine flew on the Joux Plane in 32’50”. Today that “record” risked being cancelled.