“Today vaccinations are tracked very well and we must continue in this way for all types of vaccination. We must also change vaccination strategy: it must take place not only in doctors’ surgeries but in all places of life and work”. This was stated by Antonio Poggiana, ASUGI Director General and Vice President of Federsanità ANCI – Friuli Venezia Giulia, on the sidelines of the II National Assembly of HappyAgeing on the theme of immunization of adults and the elderly held at the Frentani Congress Center in Rome.