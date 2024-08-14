The X-ray Duelists

Manuel Poggiali He won the title with Gilera in the 125 class in 2001 and with Aprilia in the 250 class in 2003 on his debut in the quarter-litre, a category in which he raced until 2008. Now the San Marino native is ‘coach’ of the riders of the Gresini team and also in the Factory team of the Borgo Panigale company, which has asked Poggiali to increase the workload after the positive experience in Gresini.

Poggiali was therefore able to trace an accurate picture of the duelists for the world title Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, since he has access to the telemetry data of all the riders of the Italian company. Martin is currently the leader of the World Championship with a three-point advantage over Bagnaia. “Martin has an innate speed that makes him competitive and fast right from the start – Poggiali’s words reported by the newspaper Brand – in the first part of the race he is among the best and it is no coincidence that he has won so many Sprints. His greatest strength is that he is always fast”.

Bagnaia, on the other hand, is less instinctive and more methodical than the Spanish rider: “Bagnaia is also very fast, but with him we have to grow in some points, in some driving phases that I won’t reveal because we work together and it’s obvious that I know things better – added Poggiali – Pecco is able to transform very quickly what is given to him to make him faster. In addition, he also has the confidence of being world champion, this helps him in the management, both of the races and of the World Championship, so it is a strength that he can count on”.