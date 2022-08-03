The Sammarinese twice world champion in 125 and 250 is today the coach of the Ducati Gresini team: “The championships are won with consistency and Enea has understood that. Nice to work with him and Di Giannantonio. Espargaro and Aprilia the great surprise of the season “

He was one of the great talents that motorcycling produced between the 1990s and 2000s. And almost certainly, he could have won much more than the two World Championships, the one in 125 in 2001 and in 250 in 2003, brought home in what was a dazzling career start. Manuel Poggiali, born in 1983, is the host of this episode of MotoG-Podcast, the talk on the bike conducted by Paolo Ianieri and Zoran Filicic which on the eve of the British GP at Silverstone, returns to air after the summer break. A chat with the coach of Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio in the Ducati Gresini team today, “trying to teach them also based on my experience. I have always recognized a great attention to the various details, not only for being fast on the track, but also paying attention to everything that revolved around me. In percentage terms I have won a lot, although I am honest in recognizing how I could have won a lot more. But I was a very introverted one, the pressure was felt ”. See also Carlos Cuesta portrays the faith of Colombia: 'The intention is one: to classify'

work method – The two-time San Marino world champion, the only one in the Republic of Titano, last year also appointed Ambassador of Sport, talks about this first season in the premier class with the team created by Fausto Gresini which up to now has led to three victories, all with Bastianini, but who also saw Di Giannantonio start from pole position at the Italian GP at Mugello. “Both of them are helpful guys who are great to work with. It is not always taken for granted that there is a willingness to listen. It is not that you point a finger at them, but sometimes you ask for a change and it is not certain that whoever is in front of you is willing to do it. In order to be better and faster, in my career I have tried to look at others and on this basis I have built, and continue to do so, my work plan “. See also Which will be the pair of head offices of the FC Barcelona? Multitude of options for Xavi Hernández

Aeneas what a worker – Bastianini had a great start this season, “and the thrill of introducing ourselves in Qatar and winning at the debut of what was the auspicious project, was a great emotion. And I am convinced that Enea can still fight for the World Championship, it is not impossible, those conditions that led him to win three times can be replicated. But she needs to improve, because the World Cup is won with consistency and this is something that Enea has understood well and on which she will work. He wants to arrive, I see how he suffers if things don’t go well and this sometimes makes me drop a few drops, because I’ve been there too “. On Sunday we race at Silverstone, and Poggiali in cradling a dream (“Before the end of the season I would like to see my two riders together on the podium”) has a wonderful idea of ​​how it will end: “Suzuki has always been strong there, so I put in third place Mir, someone who for me is a crazy talent. Second, I see Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia, they are the big surprise of this season, no one expected such a start to the championship, and without the mistake of Barcelona today he would be even closer to Quartararo. And as the winner I put Bastianini, Enea can go fast on that track ”. See also WRC | Neuville goes off the road in tests. Wydaeghe injured