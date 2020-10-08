With the market closed tight and in the middle of a financial crisis in football that, at least to the clubs of The league, prevents large expenditures. When the name of a budding star begins to sound so loud, Camavinga, only 17 years old (although Pogba, At 27, he still has the best of his career left.) As much as you say you are not yet treating your renewal with the United It sounds like a tantrum from the star, a message of impotence for someone who knows that, most likely, his train to sign for the Real Madrid has already passed. And it is a train, as they say, that only happens once in a lifetime.

And despite that, Pogba has come close to fulfilling his dream of wearing white several times, and even more so of being trained by his friend. Zidane. At least two. The first was in the summer of 2016. Zidane wanted to build his new project around him and Madrid came to negotiate with the Juve its transfer. But the star’s high economic pretensions (and the commission of Raiola) ruined the business. He went to United for 105 million plus 40 for Raiola (because that is what the agent’s contract with the Vecchia Signora, not in vain, Pogba had gone free to Juve). The second in 2019, when he said that “it is time to start a new challenge.” But it was too late for Florentine… Now, it still is.