Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Frenchman Paul Pogba of Manchester United is still suffering from the effects of the injury he sustained in his right thigh, last November, while he was in one of his country’s training, in preparation for the matches of Kazakhstan and Finland in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

It seems that he will not be able to return to the “green rectangle” until after another 4 or 5 weeks. The world champion crowned with his country in the World Cup Russia 2018, did not play with “United” before injury, as he was expelled during the Liverpool match in the English Premier League “Premier League”, after violently interfering against the Guinean Naby Keita player “Reds”, and since then he did not participate either With the Red Devils.

After Pogba spent the basic rehabilitation process in Dubai, he returned to England at the end of last December, to complete physiotherapy training, and German coach Ralph Rangnick saw that he was still far from the possibility of participating in the exercises fully, while he initially imagined that he was ready to resume the exercises. And the matches this January, but he received news from the club’s medical staff, stating that Pogba continues to be absent to complete his rehabilitation process.

Rangnick admitted that he is not waiting to see Pogba with the team soon, and said: I saw him before training in the dressing room, and I hope he returns as soon as possible, but he is not ready yet, and he has not participated in the group in training, it will take some time, although he is no longer playing for « United” since the second of last November, and has only played 7 games in the English Premier League since the beginning of the season!

Pogba, who has already started the last six months of his contract, is now able to negotiate with other clubs to leave for free at the end of the season, but his position is still ambiguous, although his agent Mino Raiola recently hinted that he might leave United at the end of the season, and that in Waiting for offers from more than one major European club.

Rangnick was keen, in previous statements, to confirm that he would not try to persuade Pogba to stay, if he did not see him committed and adhering to his presence at Old Trafford.

Rangink will lead Manchester United until the end of the season only, when a new coach is scheduled to be appointed to lead the team next season, although Rangink will remain in the club as a football consultant.