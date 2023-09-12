Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Daniel Riolo, one of the most prominent presenters of the “After Foot” program, on the “Monte Carlo Sport” network, expressed his pessimism regarding the possibility of the Frenchman Paul Pogba, the world champion who won the World Cup in Russia with the “Roosters”, returning to the stadiums again, after he was temporarily suspended on charges of Doping abuse, and Riolo said: “Pogba is threatened with a 4-year ban if the examination of sample (B) confirms the result of the first sample.”

Riolo recalled Pogba’s career in recent years, and said: “The star he was did not provide anything worthy of praise, especially during the period in which he played for Manchester United, and before his return again to the Italian Juventus, because he was not spared from injuries, and not two or three matches passed. Three, unless he was injured, and some of them were long-term injuries.”

He added: “Even when he recovered and returned to matches with Juventus on August 27, he ended the match feeling pain in his right thigh.”

The main impression in Riolo’s eyes was that Pogba’s football career in clubs was no longer worth anything, given his condition and the number of injuries he suffered.

It is true that he tried to return, but he was immediately injured, and Riolo said: “I think he will never be able to return because his body strongly rejects it, and tells him with a (full mouth) I will never return, and he can no longer bear it psychologically.”

Rafael Pimenta, Pogba’s agent, tried to defend him, and his reaction to his suspension by the Italian Anti-Doping Agency was by saying: “We have to wait for the result of sample B, instead of anticipating events and expressing an opinion that may be incorrect, before it appears.” The final results”.

Pimienta added: “What is certain for me is that Pogba did not violate the rules, regulations and special instructions in this field.”

Riolo came back to confirm that Pogba had no longer played football in the true sense for years, because he was always injured, and I can summarize his condition by saying: “It has been a long time in which Pogba is no longer a football player.”