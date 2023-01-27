Pogback, finally. What happened to Paul’s (pen) last Juve
There are 2444 days that separate the match against Monza from the last time Paul Pogba took the field with the Juventus shirt. It was 21 May 2016 and the Bianconeri led by Allegri triumphed 1-0 in the Coppa Italia final against Milan. Here’s who his classmates were and what they do today
