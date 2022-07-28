Octopus fears losing the World Cup, Juve risks losing it for the whole of 2022. A decision that in any case will weigh heavily on the future of the player and the team

A decisive day for Paul Pogba: the decision that will be made about his right knee has an impact on his career and on the season of Juve. What in fact at first glance seemed a harmless crunch turned out to be a serious problem, a lesion to the lateral meniscus that affects the stability and functionality of the knee. With the aggravating circumstance – or perhaps the opportunity – that the problem was revealed almost four months before the World Cup.

The decision – Player and club will decide what to do by mutual agreement, even if obviously the player’s hot reaction is to stop for the shortest possible period. Given the delicacy of the problem, Juve aims to solve it once and for all, also taking into account a longer stop as long as it is decisive. For this reason, the path of conservative therapies and infiltrations is currently the least probable. After a first consultation in the United States, Pogba is back in Europe, and today he will again undergo a specialist visit that will decide which type of intervention is the most suitable for his problem. See also Urc, equal joke for Treviso: the Dragons get back together and save themselves when the time is up

Types of intervention – The ways for his return to the field pass through two different types of surgical solutions: meniscectomy and meniscal suture. The first involves the removal of the broken meniscus fragment and recovery times are 40-60 days: the second consists in the stitching of the lesion area and involves an absence from the fields of at least three months, which can even reach five. However, the knee eventually remains intact and therefore should give greater guarantees on final healing. At the moment Juve are cheering for the first of the two interventions, but it will obviously be the medical verdict that will lead to the best decision for everyone, player and club.

The previous – Also taking into account that in the last six seasons in Manchester the player has suffered from aches and injuries, so much so that he has never exceeded the threshold of 89% of the games played, while in the previous four years in the black and white jersey in two seasons – the first and third – it had hit the thresholds of 94 and 93 percent. With United the poorest season of appearances – not always due to injuries – was 2019-20, when the Octopus had played in 36% of the matches considered all competitions, while in the last season Pogba was present in the 55% of seasonal matches. See also Sassuolo-Milan, fever rises: superstition, risk of fakes and tickets at 2,500 euros

