Paul Pogba has once again confirmed that he feels much more comfortable playing with the French team than with Manchester United. If the midfielder was already one of the best in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the match he played against Germany, being designated the MVP, have once again shown that he is a player who needs a suitable context to shine. In L’Equipe they have already baptized him as Pogboss (for being the boss).

With Deschamps, Pogba plays liberated. All the attacks of France pass through his boots and he does not have a player like Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United who steps on the areas of influence of the midfield. It is understood wonderfully with Griezmann, He activates the attackers with his vision of the game and, moreover, is decisive in the rival field, because from his excellent pass abroad, the only goal for France against Germany was born in the debut of Les Bleus in the European Championship.

Pogba’s great dilemma remains his future. If he makes a good European Championship, Manchester United could get a big cut for the Frenchman, who several months ago already left open the possibility of leaving England in search of new challenges. The leadership he has shown with France since Euro 2016, together with the confidence that Deschamps has given him, make the former Juventus one of the most differential players in midfield of the entire tournament.