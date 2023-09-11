“The use of testosterone by a player is a very serious offence, because with this trick the muscles and power are increased thanks to drugs rather than through training. If the use of this substance is prolonged over the years, the risks for health increases”. This is what Silvio Garattini, president of the Mario Negri Irccs Pharmacological Research Institute, commented on the testosterone positivity of Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba to Adnkronos Salute.

“Without prejudice to the fact that this is an unsportsmanlike practice and an offense – underlines Garattini – I would like to remind you that if testosterone is taken for many years, the risk of developing prostate cancer increases for those who use it, as well as facing cardiac arrest and stroke, as emerges from a study recently conducted in the USA. We all have the probability of being affected by stroke, cardiac arrest or prostate cancer, but the more we take this substance over time – warns the pharmacologist – the more the health risks”.