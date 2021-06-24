Paul Pogba looks great on putting on the French national team jersey. Manchester United midfielder he shone again yesterday after a sensational match against Portugal and commanded the midfield of the French team, monopolizing the attacks of his team and assisting Benzema with an extraordinary pass in the 2-1 of the Deschamps.

Pogba’s match was close to perfection. Added a 97% success rate in the pass (96 of 99), gave three key passes (one of them that of Benzema’s goal), completed 9 long passes of 11 attempts and only lost five balls during the 90 minutes. Before attending Benzema, Pogba left Mbappé alone against Rui Patricio in the first half after another pass of beautiful invoice with the interior it overcame two lines in Portugal with great ease.

Pogba’s performance with France over the past few years has placed him as one of the most important players in Deschamps’ schemes. He was the best midfielder of the World Cup in Russia in 2018, curdled a brilliant Eurocup in 2016 and nobody has taken the title away from him in the center of the field. The French coach always puts two midfielders behind him so that he can play freely and so that he can understand Griezmann or Benzema, players with whom he constantly combines and who allow him to receive face in many areas of the field.

Pogba’s leadership during the Eurocup They put him back as one of the main candidates to leave Manchester United in the summer market. Yesterday he was asked again about his future on French television, although the one of the United assured that it is only centered right now in the Eurocopa: “I know you talk a lot about my future, but now I only think about the Eurocup.” However, Pogba, who has not yet renewed his contract, which expires in 2022, He already hinted in March that his future could lie outside of Manchester, while Juventus remains attentive to the situation of the French international.