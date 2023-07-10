Pail Pogba in Saudi Arabia. The 30-year-old French midfielder from Juventus landed in Jeddah over the weekend and visited the technical center of Al Ittihad, the club that signed Karim Benzema and N’golo Kanté in the 2023 transfer market. Rumors relating to a 30 million offer season for 3 years are obviously intensifying after the transalpine’s journey, which could become the next new face in the team coached by Nuno Espirito Santo. Pogba joined Juventus last year on a free transfer and earns around 8 million a season. In the last year, thanks to a knee injury and a meniscus operation, the ‘octopus’ has practically never seen the field. Pogba should return to Turin to prepare for coach Massimiliano Allegri’s orders, but at this point the market scenarios could radically change the situation.