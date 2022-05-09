Manchester City has once again failed in the Champions League, the citizen team missed the classification in an incredible way at the last moment against Real Madrid and again those of Pep have been exhibited as a club incapable of winning the maximum competition of Europe regardless of its millionaire investment.
However, it is a fact that the English team, which aims to win the Premier League, will seek its revenge next year, for this, they will strengthen themselves in the market with the aim of having the best possible squad, confirming the arrival of Julián Álvarez the new Argentine jewel, the next great scorer on the planet, Erling Haaland, although, they have failed for one of Guardiola’s targets, Paul Pogba.
Pep wanted to include the Frenchman in the reconstruction of City, who is a free agent and will leave United, however, after receiving the offer from the citizen team, the world champion only needed a couple of days to rule out that possible signing, since his wishes is to continue his career outside England, either in France with PSG, a second stage in Italy with Juventus or a possible arrival in Madrid with Ancelotti’s team, however, Paul does not want to know more about English football, not even if the interest comes from the two-time champion team.
