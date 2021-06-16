Pogba, a Muslim, removed a Heineken beer bottle in front of him when he was talking about France’s victory over Germany on Tuesday night.

But the Manchester City star is not the first player to remove a product from one of the European Nations Cup sponsors.

Earlier, the Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, had removed two bottles of “Coca-Cola” in front of him.

The “Don” removed the drink before playing the match between the Portuguese team and its Hungarian counterpart, because it was unhealthy.

Ronaldo had confirmed earlier, that he is upset when his son Ronaldo Junior consumes a soft drink, because it is harmful to health.

Ronaldo, who is keen on his fitness and physical performance, not only removed the two bottles of “Coca-Cola”, but added, “Drink water” in Portuguese.

As for Pogba, press reports mention that he became a Muslim in 2019, and says that converting to Islam has brought him greater internal peace.