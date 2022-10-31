The agent of the midfielder confirms. “He will not be able to go to Qatar with France”. Paul has not played since April: between different injuries and wrong recovery choices, Juve will see him again on the pitch in 2023

Pogba’s recovery path is complicated, so much so that it is impossible to return to the field before the World Cup: his presence in Qatar with France is an idea to be definitively abandoned. His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, also clarified: “After the visits yesterday and today it is extremely painful to inform that he will still need rehabilitation after the knee operation in early September. For this reason Paul will not be able to join the French national team in Qatar”. Juve, on the other hand, officially announced that “in the light of the recent radiological tests carried out at JMedical and the consultation carried out in Pittsburgh by prof. Volker Musahi for the knee evaluation, he needs to continue his rehabilitation program “. See also France loses in turn, host of the International Tournament - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

What happened – The midfielder had resumed training gradually with his Juventus teammates for a couple of weeks, continuing his athletic work even alone – at Continassa – when the team left away. In the last few days (between one session and another), however, he reported a discomfort in his thigh, probably due to overload: the instrumental tests would have shown a muscle injury, for which another 15 days of stop will be necessary, even if this has not been disclosed in the latest medical bulletins. However, these are minor ailments that can happen when returning from a long injury, but for the Octopus – who at this point would have had only two weeks available to convince Deschamps – it proved to be the last obstacle in the race against time.

Away from the fields – Allegri has been explaining for some time that it will be discussed in 2023 to see him as the protagonist. In the last pre Lecce press conference he said that “Chiesa and Pogba could be at the most for a few minutes against Verona or Lazio, even if it is very difficult”. The chances of finding the Frenchman on the field in the next fifteen days are now nil, the period of absence from the fields has instead been lengthened by five and eight months due to the break. The midfielder’s last official match dates back to April last year: ten minutes left in the 4-0 defeat by Liverpool, obviously with Manchester United. From then on he treated a calf problem, until the closing of the contract with the Red Devils and the summer transfer to Juve lived with great enthusiasm. See also Miguel Ángel Borja debuted with River and was saved from the red!

Haunted season – In the first days of touring in the United States, however, he had to stop again for an injury to the lateral meniscus of his right knee. Here he put too much of his own into complicating his life: because, in order to avoid surgery (as recommended by the Juventus medical staff, ready to support him already in America), he opted for a conservative therapy that in five weeks he should have put him back in a position to play, so as not to put the World Cup at risk. The choice turned out to be wrong: the intervention in September was necessary and so the player is still struggling with the recovery. The latest ailment takes away his participation in the world championship in Qatar with France, while in 2023 he will find a Juve without the Champions League.

#Pogba #recovery #times #longer #World #Cup