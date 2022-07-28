The arrival of the Argentine would complete the midfield, also freeing up resources to make up for the absence of the Octopus. But the priority is also to lighten the salary
The injury occurred to Pogba induces Juve to speed up the times to bring to Turin a reinforcement in midfield that can also make a contribution in terms of experience and personality, waiting for the Octopus to return to being the lighthouse. The main target at the moment is the 28-year-old Leandro Paredes, who is training with PSG these days while not covering a central place in the Parisian project.
#Pogba #Paredes #urges #Arthurs #exit
Leave a Reply