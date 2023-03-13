Juventus, Pogba and Bonucci: Juventus injuries

Paul Pogba still has to stay in the pits during a season that saw him on the field for only 35 minutes in the black and white shirt for two overall appearances (missing, among other things, the World Cup in Qatar with the France shirt). Lin Juventus he loses the Octopus again due to the new injury arrived just before the home match against Sampdoria, then won 4-2 by the bianconeri (Sampdoria protests for Rabiot’s 3-2 goal, here’s the episode’s slow motion). Max Allegri not only does the former Manchester United midfielder lose (he returned to Turin on a free transfer in the summer), but also Leonardo Bonucci. Let’s see the press release from Juventus on the injuries of Pogba and the central defender.

Juventus, Pogba and Bonucci: the injuries, the Juventus press release

“This morning Leonardo Bonucci And Paul Pogba they underwent instrumental tests at the JMedical. Bonucci reported a blunt trauma to the left leg and his condition will be monitored daily, while Paul Pogba reported one low-grade injury to the adductor of the right thigh and has already begun the rehabilitation process aimed at resuming competitive activity”, says the Juventus.

CONTINUED ON THE NEXT PAGE

POGBA INJURY: WHEN THE JUVENTUS MIDFIELDER RETURNS

Subscribe to the newsletter

