Not even the time to file the case of the flash expulsion of Moise Kean in Rome that another one breaks out in the “house of Juve”. The protagonist is Paul Pogba, who was not called up for the Europa League match against Freiburg last night.

Not a technical exclusion and this time not even a choice dictated by physical reasons. The Frenchman was punished for behavioral issues. Massimiliano Allegri, in agreement with the club, has decided not to close his eyes to Paul’s delay, who showed up at the Continassa retreat on Wednesday evening after the set time. The appointment, as always, was for the late afternoon, before dinner. The Octopus arrived long and Allegri, who has always been very rigid and rigorous in respecting the rules, did not give the former Manchester United any discounts. No call-up for Freiburg and a fine on the way, as already happened to Kean for the reaction foul on Gianluca Mancini and the consequent expulsion 40 seconds after entering the field in injury time at the Olimpico.

“Paul – explained Allegri on the sidelines of the match – arrived late for the call-up. It’s not a question of punishment, but I think that in compliance with the rules it was right to send him home and have him available from the next match”. Francesco Calvo, Juventus’ sports manager, added to the coach’s words: “Pogba arrived late, no matter how big or small. But there are rules. Discipline within the group is fundamental. From the most representative players like Paul we expect them to be an example for others. We are not disappointed, because Pogba is making an effort. The decision was spontaneous between the coach and the club, then the fine will automatically be triggered”. Moreover, according to what filters from black and white circles, Pogba’s delay came at the end of not exactly flawless days at Continassa.

The future

—

Pogba had already been punished for being late in 2012, when he was a talent on the launch pad and Antonio Conte was still on the Juventus bench. A whole different Paul. Yes, because the midfielder, who is about to turn 30, was also hired as leader and guide for the younger players in the summer, but so far he has had a season with just a few minutes (35′ in all, divided into two segments) and many problems . A cursed vintage. From the injury to the external meniscus at the end of July during the US tour to the initial desire to proceed with conservative therapy despite the specialists opting for immediate surgery, which later became necessary in September. From the new muscle stop at the end of October, with many greetings to the World Cup, to the somewhat slow rehabilitation at the beginning of 2023. In the end, Pogba was called up for the first time on January 29 (90 minutes on the bench against Monza) and inaugurated his second Juventus life only last week, coming on first in the derby against Turin and then in the Olimpico match against Roma. Too little for anyone and even more so for a player who arrived on a free transfer after the release from Manchester United, but still with the highest salary in the squad (8 million plus 2 bonus). Wednesday’s delay makes Pogba’s seasonal tally and also the club’s valuations even more expensive. At the moment, even if only for contractual reasons (agreement until 2026) and economic reasons (if the Frenchman does not stay at least two years in black and white, the club loses the benefits linked to the tax relief provided for by the Growth Decree), Continassa does not take too much forward with the thoughts, but they certainly are not satisfied. In football, things can also change quickly and Pogba certainly risks ruining his future at Juventus at this rate.