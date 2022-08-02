No long stop and meniscus surgery: Paul Pogba should return to the field with Juventus in five weeks, at the end of conservative therapy. After the same day medical consultation in Lyon, with Professor Bertrand Sonnery-Cotter, the choice was made that avoids the long stop, but also the one less guaranteed on the total resolution of the problem. He will spend the first three weeks in the gym, swimming pool and physiotherapy, the last two on the pitch to carry out a differentiated athletic work: in fact, the Juventus ten should make himself available to Max Allegri as early as September, in the match against Salernitana scheduled for the week. end of 10 and 11 September.

The French midfielder will therefore be out for only five league matches: debut in mid-August with Sassuolo, then away with Sampdoria, at home with Roma and again at the Stadium with Spezia and at Franchi with Fiorentina. The short stop also contains the speeches related to the market; rather, the management will be able to assess the situation over the next few weeks and possibly intervene close to 31 August, when the ideas on the actual recovery will inevitably be clearer. Pogba thus avoids undergoing a suture operation that could have kept him stationary for up to five months, also putting at risk his participation in the next World Cup in Qatar. The player was never convinced to undergo surgery and was satisfied. After today’s consultation – in which he was accompanied by the club’s health manager, Luca Stefanini – the final decision was reached: he will only do conservative therapy.