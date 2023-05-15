Juventus-Cremonese, Pogba gets hurt: injury and leaves the field in tears

Juventus prevailed in Turin 2-0 in the match of the 35th day of Serie A against Cremonese, consolidating the second place in the standings (+3 over Inter, +4 over Lazio and +8 over Milan) when there are 3 days left until the end of the championship. The Lombards, on the other hand, remained in the penultimate place of the tournament, six points from safety. Match decided by goals from Fagioli and Bremer. In a first quarter of the match in which little or nothing was seen on both sides, with Juventus so willing but not very effective near the opponent’s goal and a Cremonese perched in their own half, the news was the new injury to Pogba. The Frenchman, who was in the starting lineup for the first time this season, collapsed to the ground after kicking a ball and came out in tears to the applause of the Juventus crowd. For him it seems to be a muscle injury.



New stop forformer Manchester United midfielder who, before the Cremonese match, had played only 137 minutes this season since his return to Juvedue to the problem with his right knee on which, after an initial choice for conservative therapy, he had been forced to undergo surgery.

Pogba, Juventus’ message on social media

Juventus sent a message to Pogba, injured in the match won 2-0 with Cremonese. On Twitter, the Juventus club posted a photo of Pogba with the wording “Paul” and the muscular arm emoticon. Many messages of support from Juventus fans with the hashtag #forzapaul.

Juventus-Cremonese 2-0, Fagioli and Bremer secure second place

Di Milik, who came in to replace Pogba, the first shot of the evening in the mirror, arrived at half an hour with easy grip of Carnesecchi. Against a Cremonese team who defended themselves in an orderly manner throughout the first fraction, the most tempting opportunity had come to Bremer’s head who, in the 32nd minute, had engaged Carnesecchi in two halves. At the start of the second half, Juventus tried to push on the accelerator and in the 10th minute managed to unblock it with the ex of the match: Chiesa wedged himself between the grey-red hammers from the left, unloaded the ball at the feet of the black and white number 44 who struck Carnesecchi with a great right foot from distance.

In the final Juventus continued to push in an attempt to find the second goal which arrived with the aforementioned Bremer eleven minutes from time: from a Paredes corner it was the aforementioned Milik who headed it for the Brazilian who first grazed with his foot and then managed to anticipate Carnesecchi with his head out. Greedy in the 40th minute also the opportunity on Rabiot’s feet, who was denied the goal by Chiriches’ save on the line. It ends 2-0: Juve increasingly second in the Serie A standings and Cremonese further and further away from salvation.

