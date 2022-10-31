The injuries heavily marked the first phase of the championship and will also affect the choices of the winter session. So far only Napoli spared from bad luck
It would have been a (market) summer to tell, but the chain injuries ruined the harvest. Amazing how Pogba’s relapse only adds to the list of regrets. We had done some calculations at the end of August: it would have been an excellent Roma with Dybala and Wijnaldum always available, but also a great Juve with Di Maria and Pogba.
