Pogba imitates Cristiano Ronaldo, moves the beer bottle from the table

After playing and winning against Germany, Paul Pogba he imitated the gesture of the Portuguese champion Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved two bottles of Coca Cola exclaiming: “Water, that’s what you have to drink!”. Similarly the French removed from the conference table a bottle of Heineken beer. In this case it is not a healthy choice as in the case of the Juventus bomber, but one religious choice: Pogba is Muslim and, consequently, can’t drink alcohol. Therefore, to avoid that his image was approached and ruined by the presence of alcohol, he preferred to resolve in the manner of CR7.

What is sobering is that both Coca-Cola in the first case and Heineken in the second, are both official sponsors of the European championship and have all the rights to place their products in those positions. Both the two brands did not respond to these events, probably for avoid fueling a media fuss but they are certainly not happy with it. Just think of the fact that Coca-Cola lost 4 billion on Wall Street after the gesture of the award-winning Juventus striker.