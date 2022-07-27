Stop. Pogba does not operate in the US. On the contrary: the Frenchman has already left to return to Italy. Once in Turin he will do another consultation before deciding if and where to be operated on. A change of course that materialized in a few hours at Juventus. The company took some time to understand how to intervene. The first idea, after last Saturday’s injury to the meniscus, was to operate it immediately in the US to speed up recovery times (in any case between 40 days and two months), then the more wait-and-see line prevailed. Although, it must be said, the operation seems inevitable.