Juve have decided to take some time to understand how to deal with the meniscus injury. Having discarded the decision to intervene immediately in the US, after new checks we will see what to do
Stop. Pogba does not operate in the US. On the contrary: the Frenchman has already left to return to Italy. Once in Turin he will do another consultation before deciding if and where to be operated on. A change of course that materialized in a few hours at Juventus. The company took some time to understand how to intervene. The first idea, after last Saturday’s injury to the meniscus, was to operate it immediately in the US to speed up recovery times (in any case between 40 days and two months), then the more wait-and-see line prevailed. Although, it must be said, the operation seems inevitable.
A twinge in training
–
Recall that Pogba has a lateral meniscus injury and will certainly miss the first part of the season with the risk of losing 9 games between the championship and the Champions League. The injury during training on Saturday emerged during a technique exercise. No game clash: he felt a pang as he kicked. Now the journey to Italy. A decision is expected within a couple of days of his arrival, after a series of thorough checks.
July 27, 2022 (change July 27, 2022 | 06:20)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Pogba #left #Italy #operations
Leave a Reply