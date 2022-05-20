Having resolved the last doubts, the midfielder has decided: a three-year contract is ready, a contract of 7.5 million a year plus bonuses (up to 10), to file the last details
The heart always wins. The last time Paul Pogba was in Turin it was autumn, the Nations League was being played and after a sumptuous performance in the blue jersey in the semifinal with Belgium he sent yet another message of love to the Juventus fans: “I always speak with my former teammates – he said -, but now I’m in Manchester and I still have one year on my contract, then we’ll see. In Turin, however, I’m fine “.
