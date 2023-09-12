If the Frenchman’s guilt is proven, the club could cancel the contract. Pimenta: “Paul has always been correct”

It should have been a quiet Monday after the international break, with the resumption of training set by Massimiliano Allegri after the two days of rest granted to those who remained at Continassa, but instead Juventus' normality was shaken by another Pogba case. Yet another one since Polpo returned to wearing the black and white uniform a year and two months ago, and which the club would have gladly done without. The statement drawn up a few hours after the news of the French midfielder's suspension for doping is sparse but eloquent: "Juventus announces that today Pogba received the precautionary suspension measure from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the adverse result to the analyzes carried out on 20 August 2023. The company reserves the right to evaluate the next procedural steps". The final sentence contains the club's line, leaving open the possibility of protecting oneself in the event of proven guilt. Translated: no hasty judgement, no preventive condemnation, just the desire to take time to understand what actually happened and whether Pogba has any responsibilities.

Doctors and counteranalysis — There is serenity in the Juventus home but a hint of irritation is inevitable given the situation. On the part of the club there is the awareness of having done nothing wrong, acting in compliance with the rules. Therefore we will first wait for the outcome of the counter-analysis, after which we will try to understand whether the player may have committed some naivety in recent months, perhaps inadvertently taking some drug containing doping substances.

the contract — Pogba has had a very complicated year from a clinical point of view, he underwent knee surgery and underwent various types of treatment. Juventus knows what he gave him and how he looked after him in recent months, but cannot be certain about any external interventions. This is why he wants to see clearly before taking a position. Doping is a serious matter and in theory already with the precautionary suspension a club has the right to suspend the salary of the player involved and in the event of proven guilt after the final sentence it could request the annulment of the contract.

pimento version — Speeches that Juventus consider premature, because they first want to understand what happened and whether there was any carelessness on the part of Pogba, who may have taken drugs on his own initiative. Therefore in the next few hours they will speak in depth with the player and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, to reconstruct what happened. "We are waiting for the counter-analysis and until then we can't say anything – he commented -. The certain thing is that Pogba never wanted to break the rules". It is impressive to now reread the statements made by Polpo to Al Jazeera: "The critics? I want to make them take back their words, I want to show them that I am not weak. They can speak badly of me, but I will never give up". Hard to do if you can't play. Pogba was at Continassa training yesterday afternoon: the objective was to try to recover for Lazio, but now there is much more at stake.