With the confirmation of the counter-analysis – regarding the positive anti-doping tests carried out after the Udinese-Juventus match (on the first day of the championship) – Paul Pogba’s suspension becomes definitive, pending judgement. The footballer is inhibited from regular daily activities linked to his profession (training and obviously matches) and – per company policy – cannot come into contact in any way with other club members. Continassa are now awaiting proceedings against the player, who risks a ban of up to 4 years.

In internal dialogues with the Juventus health staff, who carried out an in-depth analysis immediately after receiving the news of the precautionary suspension by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal – due to the higher than permitted value of testosterone – the person concerned admitted to having taken a supplement on the advice of an American doctor friend, without having informed the club. A lightness that could have cost the French midfielder dearly, who however – demonstrating in some way his good faith in the matter – could also try to negotiate and obtain a discount on the period of disqualification.

Until the stop, Pogba was the highest paid in the squad with his 8 million net plus 2 million in bonuses. During the suspension period the figure drops drastically to the minimum wage of 42 thousand and 477 euros per year, as required by the regulation. If a disqualification of more than 6 months were then imposed, Juventus would be in a position to terminate the contract: an assessment that will in any case be made together with the player’s entourage, who has shown collaboration since the beginning of the matter. In the case of a maxi disqualification, in addition to saving on the sums owed for the next few years, the club would also be in a position to request compensation for damages. Another aspect that the Juventus club will have to reflect on is related to the growth decree: if the contract were terminated before next June, a penalty would have to be paid for the benefits obtained from the moment of his arrival in Turin.